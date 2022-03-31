‘Real-life Baahubali’: Elephant lifts mahout with its trunk in viral video – WATCH

Bahubali 2 was one of the most loved Indian epic films of 2017. Ever since its release, people were all hearts for the lead actor Prabhas. His special filmy style action sequences led many people to recreate movie scenes. Not many were successful in recreating Prabhas’ grand entry scene, but this man has nailed it like never before!

A video that has recently gone viral on the internet shows a mahout climbing and riding on an elephant like its an everyday thing for him. The ease with which he climbs the elephant made people recall Bahubali 2’s scene where Prabhas tames an elephant and stands on its trunk.

People are shocked to see how effortlessly the elderly mahout first climbs on the elephant’s trunk and gradually moves to its bank. Surprisingly, the elephant lowers its trunk to help the man climb on him.

Watch viral video:

The video was shared by Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with the caption – “He did it like @PrabhasRaju in #Baahubali2”. People have loved the video so much that it has received over 28,000 views and more than 420 retweets.

While some people are calling the mahout to be the “Real Baahubali”, others are appreciating the pure bond between the animal and the man. Many netizens say that such a bond can only be built after a couple of years of mutual love and affection.

Taking the appreciation a notch ahead, one Twitter user commented that “Prabhas did it like him”.

Isn’t this video a beautiful representation of the fact that an elephant is a man’s best friend?