Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

RBI withdraws Rs 2000 notes: Netizens start meme fest, say ‘yeh toh shuru hote hi…’

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the central bank has said that the currency notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions.

Exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.

As soon as this news started to spread on social media, as was to be expected, many people turned to Twitter to express their opinions on it. As a result, the word "2000" started to trend on Twitter. Some people also used memes and humorous posts to express their feelings.

See a few of the hilarious ones here:-

RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation



People who have never seen a 2000 rupee note: pic.twitter.com/UTw5BoB8aj — Gaurav Gambhir (GauravGambhir16) May 19, 2023

₹2000 currency note be like pic.twitter.com/VywtqghTaA — Dilip Rangwani (ItsRDil) May 19, 2023

Launched in 2016 & taken back in 2023



Rs. 2000 note be like - pic.twitter.com/k4Jwwf5Qm9 — Kaagaz Apps (KaagazS) May 19, 2023