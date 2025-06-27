What completely stunned the viewers was his smooth and polished moves, just like MJ.

Some songs never fade, and even after decades, they rule people's hearts. One such song is Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' that has again caught viewers' attention. Recently, a video went viral, featuring a man dancing with a group of children on the iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

The clip shows a man dressed in a blazer and flare pants, along with a black hat, dancing like Michael Jackson with a group of children. What completely stunned the viewers was his smooth and polished moves, just like MJ.

The video, posted on Instagram a while ago by the_baba_____, has garnered over 19 million views so far.

The video was showered with love and praises by many, including the original Choreographer of the song, Farah Khan, who commented, "wowwwwwww".

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'The best part is that he really trained those kids well.'

Another user said, 'Ammmmazinggg.'

A third user commented, 'he deserves a platform to showcase his talent.'

Another user wrote, 'Raw Talent.'

About the song

Chhaiya Chhaiya is a super hit song from the movie 'Dil Se', directed by Mani Ratnam. The song was choreographed by Farah Khan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, and it was

