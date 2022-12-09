'Hello MLA...': Ravindra Jadeja shares pic with wife Rivaba after she claims victory from Jamnagar

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar North, has won with more than 57% of the vote. Celebrating her victory, husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife and newly elected MLA Rivaba. "Hello MLA you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. I thank all the people from the bottom of my heart. Request to Ashapura that the works of Jamnagar will be very good. Jay Mataji" Jadeja captioned the picture.

Take a look here:

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Jadeja, who was born on September 5, 1990, studied Mechanical Engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science in Gujarat's Rajkot. On April 17, 2016, she married cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. And the BJP nominated her for the Jamnagar assembly seat this year.

Who has previously won from Jamnagar (North)?

The Congress won the seat in 2012, and the BJP won it in 2017. Rivaba had taken over as the party's face in Jamnagar from sitting BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja backed who?

The cricketer posted a video on Twitter urging constituents and cricket fans to vote for his wife, Rivaba.