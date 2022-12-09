Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Hello MLA...': Ravindra Jadeja shares pic with wife Rivaba after she claims victory from Jamnagar

Celebrating her victory, husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

'Hello MLA...': Ravindra Jadeja shares pic with wife Rivaba after she claims victory from Jamnagar
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar North, has won with more than 57% of the vote. Celebrating her victory, husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife and newly elected MLA Rivaba.  "Hello MLA you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. I thank all the people from the bottom of my heart. Request to Ashapura that the works of Jamnagar will be very good. Jay Mataji" Jadeja captioned the picture.

Take a look here: 

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

 

Rivaba Jadeja, who was born on September 5, 1990, studied Mechanical Engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science in Gujarat's Rajkot. On April 17, 2016, she married cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. And the BJP nominated her for the Jamnagar assembly seat this year.

Who has previously won from Jamnagar (North)? 

The Congress won the seat in 2012, and the BJP won it in 2017. Rivaba had taken over as the party's face in Jamnagar from sitting BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja backed who?

The cricketer posted a video on Twitter urging constituents and cricket fans to vote for his wife, Rivaba.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.