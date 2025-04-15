CSK's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja celebrated in a lighthearted manner towards the umpire after getting Ayush Badoni stumped, following two instances where Badoni was fortunate to avoid dismissal.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was seen celebrating exuberantly after securing Ayush Badoni's wicket during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Jadeja successfully dismissed Badoni, who was stumped for 22 runs off 17 balls, after the batsman had narrowly avoided being dismissed twice earlier in the match.

Badoni's luck ran out as Jadeja successfully outsmarted him, though there was a tense moment as the umpires reviewed the play with the third umpire to assess whether Dhoni had cleanly collected the ball behind the stumps. The replays confirmed a clean collection just behind the stumps, with the stumps broken in time. Hence, Badoni's innings concluded, leading to Jadeja's enthusiastic celebration, including fist pumps directed towards the umpire, who responded with uncontrollable laughter.

In the 13th over, Badoni was initially dismissed for 20 by Matheesha Pathirana, caught at third man off a short delivery. However, replays showed the ball was above shoulder height, and because Pathirana had already bowled his quota of two bouncers, it was declared a 'no ball'.

Later in the next over, Badoni was given out leg before wicket (lbw) against Jadeja while on 22 runs. He challenged the decision with a Decision Review System (DRS), and the third umpire determined that the ball had hit his gloves before impacting his pad. Consequently, the on-field decision was reversed, allowing Badoni's innings to continue. His time at the crease finally concluded when he was stumped three balls later.

Jadeja secured his second wicket by dismissing the in-form Mitchell Marsh, who scored 30 runs off 25 balls. Jadeja completed his spell in three overs, recording figures of 2/24. This marked the first time in 17 T20 innings that he had taken more than two wickets.

Meanwhile, this was CSK's second win in seven matches, they are still at the bottom of the table, while LSG has tumbled down to fourth with third loss in seven matches.