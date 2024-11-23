As Rishabh copped a blow in his groin area, the camera spotted Virat and Harshit in the dressing room laughing together.

Indian-wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant took a blow in the lower abdomen area to a ball from an Australian pacer in the first innings of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This sight became a moment for Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana to share uncontrolled laughter, prompting commentators Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram to break into hilarious conversation.

As Rishabh copped a blow in his groin area, the camera spotted Virat and Harshit in the dressing room laughing together. The official account of Star Sports posted a clip of commentators Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram indulging in a hilarious discussion thereafter. “Ye saare haste kyun hain jab yaha ball lagta hai? (I don't know why they laugh when a player gets hit there [in the groin area]),”asked Akram to Shastri after Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana broke into laughter. In response, Shastri recounted a similar incident of West Indies players. “Courtney Walsh ka mujhe yaad hai jab unko aise jagah pe laga, toh saare West Indian hans rahe thae (I remember when Courtney Walsh got hit there, then all the West Indies players were laughing).”

Sharing the clip, Star Sports on X wrote, “Commentary box giving us Desi Vibe@RaviShastriOfc and @wasimakramlive dive into a “crucial” discussion in the commentary box!” Moments later, sports fans flocked to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions. “Gentlemen discussing genital things,” a user wrote, and another user commented, “Desi commentary at its peak. and Virat's laughing in the background.” One of the users joked, “Don’t think the ball hit the balls.”

Meanwhile, Australia scored 67/7 at stumps on Day 1 after bowling India out for 150. India made a spirited comeback with bowler Jasprit Bumrah scoring figures of 4/17, Mohammed Siraj dismissing Mitchell Marsh to reduce Australia to 38 for 5 and Harshit Rana took the wicket of Travis Head.