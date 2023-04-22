Search icon
Ravi Kishan wants his blue tick back on Twitter: 'Why me, Mr Musk?'

Now, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, who is quite active on Twitter, has a funny response to losing his blue tick verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Ravi Kishan wants his blue tick back on Twitter: 'Why me, Mr Musk?'
New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on April 11 that the traditional blue tick marks will be removed on April 20. Since this went into effect, many people have taken to Twitter to express their amusing reactions. Now, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, who is quite active on Twitter, has a funny response to losing his blue tick verification.

He took to Twitter to express his thoughts, tagging one of Elon Musk's posts. Elon mentioned in that post that he has handed free blue ticks to LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner. Ravi Kishan, tagging that status, said, "Why me? Blue tick gone? Mr Musk?"

Of course, the post went viral online, resulting in a slew of humorous replies and memes! Here's how internet reacted:

Ravi Kishan is not the only star who lost his badge. Several other well-known people, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis Fakri, Prakash Raj, and Shah Rukh Khan, also lost their blue tick certification.


Amitabh has requested that Twitter return his verification badge because he has paid for the Blue subscription, which not only restores the blue tick mark but also grants access to other unique features. He inquired as to what else might be done to reclaim the check mark. He sarcastically tweeted that he is pleading for his Blue Tick back with folded hands, and that if it wasn't enough, he would fall to his knees and touch the feet of 'Twitter'.


And, of course, Twitter's new trick on users is not restricted to India. It is international. Even big names like Bill Gates, Selena Gomez, and countless more have lost their Blue Tick.

 

 

 

 

