Ravi Kishan wants his blue tick back on Twitter: 'Why me, Mr Musk?'

screengrab

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on April 11 that the traditional blue tick marks will be removed on April 20. Since this went into effect, many people have taken to Twitter to express their amusing reactions. Now, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, who is quite active on Twitter, has a funny response to losing his blue tick verification.

Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ???? https://t.co/diJOmGhxJC — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) April 21, 2023

He took to Twitter to express his thoughts, tagging one of Elon Musk's posts. Elon mentioned in that post that he has handed free blue ticks to LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner. Ravi Kishan, tagging that status, said, "Why me? Blue tick gone? Mr Musk?"

Of course, the post went viral online, resulting in a slew of humorous replies and memes! Here's how internet reacted:

Mr musk ravi kishan from begusarai asking for your answer.

Face him.. https://t.co/K3Uz8lPcjx — Samim (@rexrohann) April 21, 2023

Channa mereya plays in the background!! **** Sadly https://t.co/KSKeOGVGTm pic.twitter.com/bo8Ygjx8ld — Ghanshyam Shenoy (@shenoymaaam) April 21, 2023

रवि किशन भैया का ब्लूटिक वापस करो एलोंड, रवि किशन भैया आप संघर्ष करो हम आपके साथ! — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 21, 2023

Ravi Kishan is not the only star who lost his badge. Several other well-known people, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis Fakri, Prakash Raj, and Shah Rukh Khan, also lost their blue tick certification.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023



Amitabh has requested that Twitter return his verification badge because he has paid for the Blue subscription, which not only restores the blue tick mark but also grants access to other unique features. He inquired as to what else might be done to reclaim the check mark. He sarcastically tweeted that he is pleading for his Blue Tick back with folded hands, and that if it wasn't enough, he would fall to his knees and touch the feet of 'Twitter'.



And, of course, Twitter's new trick on users is not restricted to India. It is international. Even big names like Bill Gates, Selena Gomez, and countless more have lost their Blue Tick.