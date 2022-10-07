Search icon
'Ravana' performs epic Bhangra during Ramlila; Old video goes viral!

An old video of a man dressed as 'Ravana' performing energetic Bhangra has resurfaced on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate the festivals coming ahead, an old video of a man dressed as 'Ravana' performing energetic Bhangra has resurfaced on the Internet. The clip captures the man dancing enthusiastically on the stage without any fear.  His energy-laden dance performance is receiving thundering applause from netizens and the specific clip is again going viral on social media.

Take a look here:

The viral video shows Ravana dancing to the Punjabi song while the audience cheered and recorded his performance. The other characters also did the Bhangra with Ravana, who was dressed in full costume on stage. The video was shared on Twitter in 2021 and has since received over 30k views. The post also drew a flood of comments from netizens who praised the lively and energetic dance performance.

"I loved it," commented an individual. "Mazza aagya paaji," wrote another. "Looooooooove this!!! so ggod" expressed a third. "Hahaha so funny, it made me smile today. Thank you," shared a fourth.

