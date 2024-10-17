A viral video, that has been doing rounds on the internet, captures a small kid answering to the question - "Ravan ko kisne maara?"

It is well said that god resides in every child. Nothing beats the glee and joy of listening to mischievous talks of children, full of pure innocence.

A viral video, that has been doing rounds on the internet, captures a small kid answering to the question - "Ravan ko kisne maara?" (Who killed Ravana?) What left the netizens in splits was the kid's hilarious answer, which was - "Maa Kasam sir ji! Hum paani peene gaye the" (I swear sir! I went to drink water).

The clip, shared by an Instagram user, got viral in no time and gained over 2.2 million likes.

Meanwhile, netizens also took to social media to post their views on the adorable reaction of the kid.

"Bachche dil ke sachche hote hain" (kids are pure-hearted), an user commented.

Another user hilariously wrote, "Maine bhi nahi maara" (I, too, didn't kill Ravana).

"He is swearing on it. He must not have killed Ravana", a third joined.