Rattlesnake gets into ugly fight with Cobra, watch video to know what happened next

In this new social media era, we often see or hear something which amazes us. So many videos go viral every day and we love watching them. However, some videos take time to grab attention while some go viral in no time.

Today we will show you a video that is going viral on social media these days. The video is about a king cobra and rattlesnake fight, and we are sure you will be amazed to watch the video. A dangerous king cobra and a rattlesnake can be seen in a forest, in the viral clip. Everything seems normal, however, the situation gets changed as soon as the rattlesnake arrives.

Cobra immediately gets into a fight as soon as he saw another snake arriving. Within a few seconds, he attacked the rattlesnake. Cobra caught the rattlesnake in his mouth, while the latter tried hard to fight. However, the rattlesnake failed and the cobra swallowed it alive.

There is no confirmation on when and where the video was captured. The video is available on YouTube on the National Geographic channel. It was uploaded about seven years ago.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One of them wrote, “The image of the cobra in attack-pose is fascinatingly threatening and powerful. No wonder the sarcophagus was modeled after its head. Gotta respect 'em...” The second one mentioned, “though I was already affraid of snakes this makes me a 100 times more scared to cross paths with a cobra.” The third one commented, “What a beautiful cobra. I feel sorry for the rat snake, though. I love snakes.”