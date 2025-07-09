Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu's BIG win, named ‘Social Impact Leader of 2025’ at...

Shantanu Naidu recently shared the stage with Aman Gupta (boAt co-founder), actor Suniel Shetty, and content creator Raj Shamani at the Google office.

Shantanu Naidu, who is widely known for his close work with Ratan Tata, was recently honoured with the title of ‘Social Impact Leader of the Year’ at a Google for Education event. Naidu is currently a general manager at Tata Motors. "The short story is, tiny award, took Amma with me, made a bunch of inspiring friends,” he said in a heartfelt post on Instagram by socktalks.tv. Naidu shared the stage with Aman Gupta (boAt co-founder), actor Suniel Shetty, and content creator Raj Shamani at the Google office, where the event took place.

Social Impact Leader of 2025

Naidu stood out for his contribution at the Viksit Bharat 2047- Google Education Summit 2025, which celebrated individuals making a real difference in education and social impact. "I never thought the push for school-based entrepreneurs would be so fiery in India. And clearly there are some ridiculously inspiring people here that are prepared to roll their sleeves up," he said. Check out the post here:

Shantanu Naidu's works

Shantanu also founded On Your Sparks, a counselling platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, in 2020. The younger entrepreneur also started Goodfellows India, a startup for elderly and disabled people, under Ratan Tata’s guidance. He also handled Tata’s social media presence and assisted the former Tata Group chairman with philanthropic and investment ventures under Tata Trust. He began his career with Tata Technologies and later transitioned to Tata Elxsi and Ratan Tata’s office.

