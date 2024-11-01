Ratan Tata’s assets include a beach villa in Alibaug, a custom-built 2,000-square-foot house, and a two-story family property on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, left a legacy valued at around Rs 10,000 crore. His will includes a variety of beneficiaries, from close employees like his cook and butler to his pets and Shantanu Naidu. A large part of his estate is set to go to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), showing his commitment to charity and social causes. This also includes his 0.83% share in Tata Sons, the parent company of the group.

Tata’s assets include a beach villa in Alibaug, a custom-built 2,000-square-foot house, and a two-story family property on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai. The Juhu property, a family heirloom that has been empty for over 20 years, might be auctioned. Tata’s estate also includes over Rs 350 crore in fixed deposits.

The Halekai residence in Colaba, where Tata lived, is owned by Ewart Investments, a Tata Sons subsidiary that will decide its future. Tata’s luxury car collection of 20–30 vehicles, kept at Halekai and the Taj Wellington Mews, may either be auctioned or put on display in a Tata Group museum.



Tata’s will also makes special provisions for his long-time staff. His cook, Rajan Shaw, who has been with him for many years, will take care of Tata’s German Shepherd, Tito, with funds left for the dog’s care. Subbiah, his butler for over 30 years, is also supported, as Tata would buy him designer clothes on their trips together.