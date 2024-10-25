Ratan Tata's Rs 10000 crore will includes provisions for his family, staff, pets, and philanthropy reflecting his kindness and love for those close to him.

Ratan Tata, the renowned industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy and kindness. His will, which is set to be probated by the Bombay High Court, reveals how thoughtfully he planned his estate, not only for his family but also for the people and pets who were close to his heart.

Tata's estate is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore and includes a mix of properties and investments. His assets feature a 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, and fixed deposits worth over Rs 350 crore. His 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), ensuring that his philanthropic work continues.

Ratan Tata was known for his deep affection for his staff and pets. He made sure that his longtime butler Subbiah, who had worked with him for over 30 years, was taken care of in the will. Subbiah wasn’t just an employee; he was a trusted companion who often traveled abroad with Tata. When they traveled, Tata would even buy designer clothes for both Subbiah and his cook, Rajan Shaw.

In addition to providing for Subbiah, Tata made arrangements for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, to receive "unlimited care." Tito will be looked after by Rajan, who will continue to care for the dog as part of the extended family. This gesture shows Tata's lifelong love for dogs, which was evident even in the smallest details. In 2018, he skipped a ceremony where he was to be honored by Prince Charles because one of his pet dogs was unwell. When Prince Charles learned why Tata missed the ceremony, he remarked, "That's a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is."

The will also includes provisions for his brother Jimmy Tata, his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jeejabhoy, and his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu. Tata, who had invested in Naidu's companionship venture, Goodfellows, waived a loan that Naidu had taken to study abroad and relinquished his stake in the company.

Furthermore, Tata's many awards and recognitions will be donated to the Tata Central Archives, ensuring his contributions and legacy are preserved for future generations.

