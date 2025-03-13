Zoya has headed an all-woman crew from San Francisco to Bengaluru, one of the longest non-stop air routes in the world.

A pilot’s life is full of adventures, especially when they’re airborne. They meet celebrities, important people from all walks of life. Sometimes they remember each and every detail. One such moment came in the life of Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal when she met the famous industrialist late Ratan Tata. It has been a cherished moment for her since then.

In an interview with Saurabh Dwivedi of The Lallantop, Zoya recalled her meeting with Ratan Tata and how it remained with her. She said, “Ratan Tata jee (his memory) comes first, absolutely at the top. New York to Delhi. If you met him once in life then you would never forget him. There was something magical in him. In the flight, I requested him whether I could take a picture with him. He said sure. When I tried to get out of my seat, he asked me not to come out but be seated. This is your throne, you have earned it. He came and sat behind me and then we clicked that picture. Some moments touch your heart and it was that moment for me.”

She was asked about her memorable encounters during her journey.

Zoya has many achievements to her credit. One of them is her being the youngest female pilot in India to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013. She has also headed an all-woman crew from San Francisco to Bengaluru, one of the longest non-stop air routes in the world.

