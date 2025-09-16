Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take

Shantanu Naidu has given his witty take on the Gemini AI saree trend. His hilarious roasts of social media users who are recreating this trend has impressed users online.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take
Social media is abuzz with the latest Gemini AI trends that have become popular online. Gemini’s Nano Banana AI 3D Figurine Trend and now AI Saree trend, these trends are behind the viral figurines and 3D images of people in a toy-like avatar. The Gemini AI saree trend has hooked millions of social media users with a mix of retro Bollywood glamour and advanced technology. The saree trend is also created by Google's Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool.

What did Shantanu Naidu say on saree trend?

As the craze of the Gemini AI saree trend has swept the youth, visionary industrialist Ratan Tata’s close and young aide Shantanu Naidu, has given his witty take on the trend. Known for his humorous opinions and active social media presence, the young and Ratan Tata’s favourite General Manager at the Tata Group has pointed out the absurdity of those following the trend.

He has called the followers of the trend ‘lazy’ as they are wearing sarees and asking AI to imagine them in a clothing which they already own and can wear and click photos in them. Taking a dig at them, he said that these creators are Indians whose standard clothing is a saree so they don't need AI for that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said, “Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…" (You people are in India. Not in America. India! The land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your wardrobe. You've become so lazy... You asked AI to generate the fabric that's already in your wardrobe.)

What was equally more interesting was his accent which included both, his native Telugu tone and Marathi, as he was born in Pune, Maharashtra. Many social media users praised his accent and his wit to take on the Gemini trend in an honest way.

How Gemini AI saree trend works?

This viral trend allows users to upload pictures and turn them into a gorgeous 1990s-style portrait with elegant sarees, dramatic lighting, and nostalgic backdrops. Not everyone is a supporter of the trend.  

