Ratan Tata's TCS ex-senior employee EXPOSES IT giant's termination policy: 'Was asked to resign after...'

An ex-senior Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has exposed the major process gap in IT giant TCS's hiring and relieving process. In a shocking claim, he said that he was asked to resign without any prior warning after being unallocated or 'on bench' for over 200 days. The policy was not mentioned in the company guidelines nor he was communicated about it.

Here's what he said

In an anonymous post on reddit, with title 'TCS Layoff – A Senior Employee Without Any Severance Package', the user who said he was a 'long-term TCS employee' wrote, that he has done BE and has an MBA, with years of experience. However, he was unable to find a new project within the firm and was eventually faced termination.

“In most of my meetings with the RMG (Resource Management Group), I was told there was nothing for senior employees. Senior positions are mostly filled through personal contacts of leaders, and there are almost no managerial openings advertised internally,” he claimed.

He then said that when he crossed the so-called '200-day unallocation mark', he was asked to resign. This rule, according to him, was neither a part of TCS' official separation policy nor conveyed to him by HR or RMG officials.

'I am entitled to the courtesy of being apprised of critical process milestones in advance rather than post facto. The Separation Policy itself states that employees must be given advance notice in case of business exigency,' he wrote.



He also added that TCS later updated its 200-day unallocation rule. He said, 'One fine day, they just asked me to resign or face termination. This is so unfair. Now TCS is struggling to fill roles I could have taken.'

(Authenticity of this Reddit post could not be verified)

How Internet reacted?

One said, 'With all due respect, sir, why did you stay unallocated for 200 days?”

Another said, “You won’t believe this, but it’s perfectly normal within TCS to remain on the bench for long periods and still get paid. With AI and efficiency drives, TCS is now tightening processes, and that’s catching many long-timers off guard.”