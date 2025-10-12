Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India : 'Father of Jihad...', watch

'What was left incomplete...': Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

Ratan Tata's TCS ex-senior employee EXPOSES IT giant's termination policy: 'Was asked to resign after...'

Alia Bhatt reacts to Best Actress Filmfare win, amid brutal social media trolling, says 'taara na disse'; netizens remain unconvinced: 'You didnt deserve it'

Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair

Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi clarifies after women journalists excluded from presser: 'It was more of...'

Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's comeback in Perth in danger? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days?

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India : 'Father of Jihad...', watch

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit

'What was left incomplete...': Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ratan Tata's TCS ex-senior employee EXPOSES IT giant's termination policy: 'Was asked to resign after...'

An ex-senior Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has exposed the major process gap in IT giant TCS's hiring and relieving process. In a shocking claim, he said that he was asked to resign without any prior warning and notice.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS ex-senior employee EXPOSES IT giant's termination policy: 'Was asked to resign after...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An ex-senior Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has exposed the major process gap in IT giant TCS's hiring and relieving process. In a shocking claim, he said that he was asked to resign without any prior warning after being unallocated or 'on bench' for over 200 days. The policy was not mentioned in the company guidelines nor he was communicated about it. 

Here's what he said

In an anonymous post on reddit, with title 'TCS Layoff – A Senior Employee Without Any Severance Package', the user who said he was a 'long-term TCS employee' wrote, that he has done BE and has an MBA, with years of experience. However, he was unable to find a new project within the firm and was eventually faced termination.

“In most of my meetings with the RMG (Resource Management Group), I was told there was nothing for senior employees. Senior positions are mostly filled through personal contacts of leaders, and there are almost no managerial openings advertised internally,” he claimed.

He then said that when he crossed the so-called '200-day unallocation mark', he was asked to resign. This rule, according to him, was neither a part of TCS' official separation policy nor conveyed to him by HR or RMG officials.

'I am entitled to the courtesy of being apprised of critical process milestones in advance rather than post facto. The Separation Policy itself states that employees must be given advance notice in case of business exigency,' he wrote.
 
He also added that TCS later updated its 200-day unallocation rule. He said, 'One fine day, they just asked me to resign or face termination. This is so unfair. Now TCS is struggling to fill roles I could have taken.'

download

(Authenticity of this Reddit post could not be verified)

How Internet reacted?

One said, 'With all due respect, sir, why did you stay unallocated for 200 days?”

Another said, “You won’t believe this, but it’s perfectly normal within TCS to remain on the bench for long periods and still get paid. With AI and efficiency drives, TCS is now tightening processes, and that’s catching many long-timers off guard.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Aksho Pathak is no longer a mere name; the whole world has taken notice of her in the fashion and beauty sector
Aksho Pathak: A Global Voice in Fashion and Beauty
IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Sonia Gandhi writes to wife of dead Haryana IPS, says, 'Even the highest officers in service...'
IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Sonia Gandhi writes to wife of dead Haryana IPS
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, se
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South Africa? Qualification scenarios explained
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE