Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's former manager, playfully poked fun at the Gemini AI saree trend, humorously pointing out that Indians already have plenty of sarees at home. Watch video here

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'
The Gemini AI saree trend has gained immense popularity on social media, attracting millions with its combination of retro Bollywood style and advanced technology. Utilizing Google's Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool, this viral trend enables users to upload a photo and convert it into a striking 1990s-style portrait, complete with elegant sarees, dramatic lighting, and nostalgic backgrounds. However, not all reactions to the trend have been positive.

Shantanu Naidu, the young aide and "millennial manager" to the renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, offered a humorous critique of the Gemini AI saree trend, criticizing users for their lack of originality in adopting the viral trend. Naidu, recognized for his close relationship with Tata and his entertaining social media presence, highlighted the absurdity of the trend. He pointed out that individuals sharing saree pictures likely already possess numerous sarees in their own collections and don't necessarily require AI to envision themselves wearing one.

What Shantanu Naidu said on viral Gemini AI saree trend?

He said, "Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…" (You people are in India. Not in America. India! The land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your wardrobe. You've become so lazy... You asked AI to generate the fabric that's already in your wardrobe.)

Continuing his humorous rant on the AI saree trend, Naidu likened it to requesting an AI tool to create an image of himself with his dog.“The dog is right there. Just go sit next to him and take a picture!” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He then encouraged everyone using AI to generate saree images to wear their own sarees. "Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo (You look more beautiful in your original saree. Just wear a saree and click a photo)," he asserted.

Naidu mentioned that he would have understood if people were using the AI tool to generate pictures in white wedding gowns, as Indians generally do not have gowns in their wardrobes. However, the trend of AI saree pictures was something he couldn't fully grasp.

The video was shared on Instagram with a disclaimer: “Mai toh masti mai bolta hai (I just talk in jest).”

Socail media reaction

It resonated with numerous viewers, who responded with amused reactions in the comments section. "Inner me: Finally someone said it," one viewer wrote.

"Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea," another said.

"U r a star .. no wonder our hero Ratan Tata Sir loved u so much," said a third user.

Meanwhile, Nano Banana is a cool image-editing AI tool that's part of Google's Gemini app. It first became popular for creating 3D edits that looked like tiny figurines, but soon people started using it for other awesome things, like the super trendy saree edits that are all over social media right now.

