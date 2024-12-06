Shantanu Naidu expands his reading initiative honouring Ratan Tata’s legacy and promoting the joy of reading.

Shantanu Naidu, the manager and close confidant of the late Ratan Tata, has embarked on a new journey following the industrialist and philanthropist’s passing. Known for his innovative initiatives, Mr. Naidu is now focusing on expanding his passion project, Bookies, which encourages people to rediscover the joy of reading in today’s fast-paced world.

The Bookies initiative, which started in Mumbai, has already gained popularity in cities like Pune and Bengaluru. Its next destination is Jaipur, where Mr. Naidu has announced the launch of Jaipur Bookies. Scheduled for December 8, the event invites book enthusiasts to gather and celebrate reading together. Expressing his enthusiasm on LinkedIn, Mr. Naidu wrote, “Jaipur, it's time. We will see you on Sunday the 8th at Jaipur Bookies. Sign up for the launch below. SO EXCITED!!!!” He shared a sign-up form for those interested in attending.

With a vision to reach more cities, Mr. Naidu has set his sights on expanding Bookies to Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Last month, he successfully hosted a session in Bengaluru, where participants bonded over books and meaningful discussions. During one of the sessions, Mr. Naidu highlighted the declining focus on reading in modern times. He stated, “Bookies have always been to bring back reading. It seems that reading is very central to the human experience. And it's just gone back into the background.” Comparing this to today’s shrinking attention spans, he added, “We used to watch three-minute Reels. We can't even do 1:30-minutes (of video) anymore.”

Mr. Naidu’s commitment to Bookies and other projects reflects the mentorship and values imparted by Ratan Tata. Their unique bond was evident in Mr. Tata’s will, which named Mr. Naidu as a beneficiary. The late industrialist also supported Mr. Naidu’s start-up, Goodfellows, by relinquishing his stake and clearing Mr. Naidu’s education loans, as reported by The Times of India.

After Ratan Tata’s death, Mr. Naidu shared an emotional tribute, saying, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse.” The heartfelt message was accompanied by a photograph of the two friends, underscoring the depth of their relationship.

Through Bookies and other ventures, Mr. Naidu continues to honor Ratan Tata’s legacy while inspiring others to reconnect with the timeless art of reading.

