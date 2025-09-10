Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu dating mystery woman? His romantic pics with rumoured girlfriend go viral

Ratan Tata's protege, Shantanu Naidu, sparked engagement speculations after his photos with a mystery woman on Instagram surfaced online. Despite his private account, the photos went viral, and Naidu confirmed they're not AI-generated.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 03:05 PM IST

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu dating mystery woman? His romantic pics with rumoured girlfriend go viral
Shantanu Naidu, the 32-year-old protégé and aide of the late business tycoon Ratan Tata, has garnered major attention on social media after seemingly confirming that he is in a relationship. The young entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a series of photos with a mystery woman, sparking curiosity among his followers. Although Naidu didn't reveal his partner's face or identity, the tender moments have gone viral, leaving followers curious about his rumoured girlfriend.

The photos showcased romantic moments between the couple, with one image capturing them sharing a lighthearted moment, where the woman playfully covers her face with her hand. Naidu's caption, "Our souls didn't meet, they remembered," added to the romantic ambience, leaving fans and followers intrigued about his new relationship. 

Despite his private Instagram account, the photos somehow surfaced on social media, leaving fans curious about his new relationship. When asked if the photos were AI-generated, Naidu responded with a "No" and heart emoticons. Check pictures here:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shantanu's friends on Instagram reacted to the photos, with some jokingly asking if they were AI-generated. Others gushed over the pictures, calling them "cutest pictures" and expressing admiration. However, many fans also expressed sadness, with comments like "Heart is shattered into millions of pieces" and "heartbroken," suggesting they might have had feelings for him.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu currently serves as General Manager at Tata Motors. He has been a close friend and assistant to the late Rata Tata. In February, he shared, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors!”. He also reflected on his family’s connection with the company. “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now,” Naidu shared, posting a photo of himself with a Tata Nano.

Naidu’s relationship with Tata went beyond a professional connection. Their bond started when Naidu sought support for his initiative, Motopaws, which aimed to protect stray dogs by providing them with reflective collars.

