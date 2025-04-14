Speculation grows over who will inherit or move into Ratan Tata’s iconic Colaba bungalow, Halekai, after his passing in 2024, with Noel Tata being the most talked-about name.

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists, spent his post-retirement years in a beautiful sea-facing bungalow called Halekai, located in Colaba, Mumbai. After his passing in October 2024, this peaceful and elegant home has been standing empty, sparking speculation about who might live there next. Many are now wondering—could Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother and the new chairman of Tata Trusts, move into Halekai?

This four-storey bungalow was designed by Ratan Tata himself along with well-known architect Ratan Batliboi. The name Halekai means “by the sea” in Hawaiian, which perfectly matches its location and feel. The bungalow became Ratan Tata’s calm retreat after he stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. It’s not just a luxury house—it’s a quiet space filled with memories, where he lived a simple life with his dogs, surrounded by books and views of the Arabian Sea.

Now, with rumors flying, people are curious if Noel Tata is planning to shift into this iconic home. While some sources say it’s “under consideration,” others believe it’s not happening at all. Noel currently lives in a posh apartment in Cuffe Parade and enjoys a fairly private lifestyle, so it’s unclear if he would leave that comfort for Halekai.

Halekai is huge, spanning 13,350 square feet across three main floors and seven functional levels. It has an infinity pool, a gym, a media room, a library, and even a rooftop lounge that can host up to 50 guests. However, the house technically isn’t owned by Ratan Tata himself. It belongs to Ewart Investments, a Tata Sons subsidiary, which means the decision about its future lies with the company.

Some believe Halekai should become a museum or memorial in Ratan Tata’s honor. Others feel it might remain a family residence or serve a new purpose under Noel Tata’s leadership.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only empty Tata family home. Other luxurious properties like The Cairn on Altamount Road and the Juhu bungalow of Naval Tata are also vacant.

While Ratan Tata didn’t live like a flashy billionaire, his estate is estimated to be worth around Rs 3,800 crore. His will reportedly mentions a trusted aide, Shantanu Naidu, who might inherit some personal assets like vintage cars.

So, what will become of Halekai? Whether it becomes a museum, a home, or something else, it will always remain a symbol of the values and simplicity that defined Ratan Tata’s life. For now, the world waits to see what unfolds next in this quiet corner of Mumbai that once housed a legend.