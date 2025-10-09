Ratan Tata's first death anniversary: Was late business tycoon adopted by his grandmother Nawazbai Tata? How did he become Tata Group Chairman?

Today, on October 9, we mark the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata. Known for his vision and leadership, Tata transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. His legacy of ethical business practices and commitment to societal welfare continues to inspire business leaders worldwide.

Today, on October 9, 2025, the world marks the first death anniversary of one of the most respected leaders of our time, Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 last year. Renowned for his humility, vision, and extraordinary leadership, Tata's legacy is deeply etched in the history of India and the global business landscape. Today, we reflect on his remarkable life and the indelible mark he left on the Tata Group, one of the world’s most influential conglomerates.

Although born into the Tata family, Ratan Tata’s path to leadership was shaped by an unconventional and challenging upbringing. His father, Naval Tata, was not a direct heir to the Tata legacy at the time of Ratan’s birth on December 28, 1937, in Bombay (now Mumbai). Naval Tata's early life was marked by hardship. His father, employed as a spinning master at Ahmedabad Advance Mills, struggled to make ends meet. When Naval was just four years old, his mother sent him to Navsari, Gujarat, to live with relatives. There, his mother worked as an embroiderer. At the age of 13, Naval was adopted by Navajbai Tata, the wife of Sir Ratanji Jamsetji Tata, and grew up with the Tata family.

Ratan Tata’s early years were also shaped by adversity. His parents, Naval Tata and Sooni Commissariat, separated when Ratan was just 10 years old. After the separation, he was formally adopted by his grandmother, Nawazbai Tata, through the J.N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. Ratan was raised alongside his stepbrother, Noel Tata (the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata). Ratan Tata received his early education at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla, Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, Campion School in Mumbai, and Riverdale Country School in New York City. Later, he attended Cornell University, where he earned degrees in architecture and structural engineering, followed by the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Ratan Tata’s career began in 1962 at Telco (now Tata Motors), where he started in the tough limestone quarries and as a member of the blast furnace crew at Tata Steel. These humble beginnings set him apart from many heirs of large businesses. His hands-on experience provided him with invaluable insights into the operations of the businesses he would later lead. This grounded approach, characterised by empathy and a deep respect for workers, became a hallmark of his leadership style.

In 1981, at the age of 43, Ratan Tata was appointed Chairman of Tata Industries. By 1991, he succeeded the legendary J.R.D. Tata as the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Under his leadership, the Tata Group saw unprecedented growth, with revenues surpassing USD 100 billion by 2011-12. Major acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel were instrumental in establishing the group’s global presence.

Ratan Tata's leadership was never just about financial success. He remained committed to the values set by the Tata family, particularly corporate social responsibility and ethical business practices. He often emphasised that business success should benefit not only shareholders but also employees, customers, and society at large.

Though Ratan Tata retired as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, his influence continues to resonate in the corporate world. His life and leadership serve as a reminder that true success is rooted in humility, vision, and a commitment to making a positive difference in the world. On the first anniversary of his passing, we remember Ratan Tata not just as a business leader but as a man of integrity, compassion, and purpose.