Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Not just for rituals, these celebrations also highlighted the special bond between humans and their beloved pets.

An unusual but heartwarming crowd was seen outside local churches in Mumbai on Sunday morning, where many pet owners brought their beloved pets for special morning prayers and blessings. This was done because October 5 was the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Not just for rituals, these celebrations also highlighted the special bond between humans and their beloved pets. Amid the wagging tails, one pet caught everyone's attention. It was none other than Goa, the beloved dog of the late Ratan Tata, an honorary member of the Tata Group.

According to The Free Press Journal, Fort resident Vanessa D'Souza brought Goa to Our Lady of Health Church in Kalbadevi.

Goa, along with other pets, was blessed with holy water and a short prayer was said in the church.

What is the blessing of animals?

The Blessing of Animals ceremony, held in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, is a religious and cultural tradition where people bring their pets and other animals to a church or designated place to receive special blessings. Saint Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment in the Catholic Church, is revered for his love and respect for all living creatures.

More about Goa

Goa is one of several dogs living at Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai. It is said that he was Ratan Tata's favourite among the many stray dogs that called Bombay House home.

Ratan Tata passed away in October 2024. Goa also attended his funeral to pay their last respects to the renowned industrialist.

This black and white man was known to have a special bond with Tata. When Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, went to interview Ratan Tata years ago, she noticed Goa sitting comfortably in the chair next to him.

Mehta said that Goa sat next to the industrialist throughout the day while he attended meetings and official work.

Also read: Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'