Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 cror

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI Gavai: 'No place for such...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Not just for rituals, these celebrations also highlighted the special bond between humans and their beloved pets.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 09:35 PM IST

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An unusual but heartwarming crowd was seen outside local churches in Mumbai on Sunday morning, where many pet owners brought their beloved pets for special morning prayers and blessings. This was done because October 5 was the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Not just for rituals, these celebrations also highlighted the special bond between humans and their beloved pets. Amid the wagging tails, one pet caught everyone's attention. It was none other than Goa, the beloved dog of the late Ratan Tata, an honorary member of the Tata Group.

According to The Free Press Journal, Fort resident Vanessa D'Souza brought Goa to Our Lady of Health Church in Kalbadevi.

Goa, along with other pets, was blessed with holy water and a short prayer was said in the church.

 

 

What is the blessing of animals?

The Blessing of Animals ceremony, held in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, is a religious and cultural tradition where people bring their pets and other animals to a church or designated place to receive special blessings. Saint Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment in the Catholic Church, is revered for his love and respect for all living creatures.

More about Goa

Goa is one of several dogs living at Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai. It is said that he was Ratan Tata's favourite among the many stray dogs that called Bombay House home.

Ratan Tata passed away in October 2024. Goa also attended his funeral to pay their last respects to the renowned industrialist.

This black and white man was known to have a special bond with Tata. When Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, went to interview Ratan Tata years ago, she noticed Goa sitting comfortably in the chair next to him.

Mehta said that Goa sat next to the industrialist throughout the day while he attended meetings and official work.

Also read: Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted: 'Complete obliteration'
Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims he may have...
Alisha Chinai reveals why she worked with Anu Malik again after sexual harassment case: 'He felt he really...'
Alisha Chinai on why she reunited with Anu Malik after sexual harassment case
India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas: 'In touch with family and extending assistance'
India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas, says...
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral - Watch
Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE