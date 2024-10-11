Known for his compassion for stray animals, Ratan Tata was deeply committed to their welfare

Ratan Tata, renowned industrialist, philanthropist, and dog lover, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai. As a mark of respect, the national flag will fly at half-mast across Maharashtra's government offices. Known for his compassion for stray animals, he was deeply committed to their welfare. He often shared his concern for abandoned pets, especially during the monsoon, when stray dogs seek shelter under cars. His funeral was attended by his beloved dog, 'Goa,' who had a special bond with him.

The story behind 'Goa' dates back to a trip Mr Tata took to Goa, where a stray dog began following him. He decided to adopt the dog, bringing him to live at Bombay House in Mumbai. 'Goa' has been with the family for 11 years, cared for by Tata’s staff, who fondly remember how much Mr Tata adored him.

In 2018, Mr Tata missed a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony organised by King Charles III to care for his sick dog.

Tata’s commitment to animal welfare extended beyond his personal life. He envisioned the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, which opened in July, equipped with advanced technology to care for stray animals and pets. The five-storey facility can accommodate nearly 200 patients, reflecting Mr Tata’s dedication to improving animal healthcare.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and kindness toward both humans and animals.