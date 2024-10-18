These personal stories highlight the humility and grace of Ratan Tata, whose loss has left a deep void in the hearts of many

The nation is mourning the loss of Ratan Tata, an industrialist and philanthropist, who passed away a few days back in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 86. Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, was known for his remarkable business acumen and kind heart.

Following his death, many Mumbaikars have shared fond memories of their encounters with the humble billionaire. One X user, Lotus, recalled how Tata would walk his two Doberman dogs every evening in Colaba. Despite his status, he always stopped to chat with children in the neighbourhood. "He was very down-to-earth and humble," she said. She also mentioned seeing Tata playing tennis and sipping tea at the US Club, describing him as a "gracious and chivalrous gentleman."

Another former neighbour, Abhishek Deshpande, shared a similar experience from decades ago. He remembered meeting Tata during one of his evening walks with his dogs at the United Services Club in Colaba. Tata took the time to stop and ask him about school, leaving a lasting impression on Deshpande.

Debargha Ambuly, who recently moved to Mumbai, had a brief encounter with Tata as well. He saw the businessman stepping out of his car with no security or assistants, an act that impressed those around him. "What a man! What an icon! What a life!" Ambuly recalled.

These personal stories highlight the humility and grace of Ratan Tata, whose loss has left a deep void in the hearts of many.