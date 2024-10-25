Shantanu Naidu has been a close associate of Ratan Tata reflecting on their deep bond and shared philanthropic journey.

Shantanu Naidu developed a close relationship with the late Ratan Tata, bridging the generational divide between boomers and millennials. Their bond, which began with a shared love for dogs, blossomed into a deep connection, merging perspectives and combining experience with fresh insights. Naidu’s journey from an engineering intern to Ratan Tata’s trusted General Manager reflects his commitment and unique vision.

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9, 2024, at a hospital in Mumbai. He had been under treatment for age-related health issues and blood pressure problems since October 7 at Breach Candy Hospital.

Naidu’s academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University, completed in 2014, followed by an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management. While at Cornell, he took on multiple leadership roles and earned accolades such as the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and the Johnson Leadership Case Competition. As per the college's official website the price of studying this cource in Cornell University in 2024 is around Rs 1.3 crores to Rs 1.4 crores.

A key aspect of Naidu’s association with Ratan Tata involves a personal loan Tata had granted to Naidu for his overseas education. In his will, Tata forgave this loan and relinquished his stake in Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, which provides companionship and assistance to elderly people living alone in India. Launched in 2021, Goodfellows aims to tackle the loneliness often faced by seniors by offering them much-needed support and company.

Since 2018, Naidu has held the position of General Manager in Tata's office, managing various initiatives under the mentorship of Ratan Tata. Their shared commitment to philanthropy and innovation played a significant role in shaping Naidu's career and business ventures.

In addition to his work, Naidu authored the book I Came Upon a Lighthouse, published in 2021 by HarperCollins, where he shared stories from his time with Tata. His journey continues to inspire young entrepreneurs, embodying the values of compassion and leadership that Ratan Tata championed throughout his life.