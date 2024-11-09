Sinha mentioned that Tata was incredibly soft-spoken and treated all staff with warmth and humility.

You've probably heard countless stories about Ratan Tata’s simple lifestyle, his valuable assets, wealth, and maybe even some of his favorite items. But do you know what foods he truly enjoyed?

According to media sources, whenever Ratan Tata visited Jamshedpur, he stayed at the Director’s Bungalow. Sanjay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy Chief Manager of the bungalow and Guest Relations, has shared intriguing insights into his food preferences.

Sinha revealed that Ratan Tata was fond of fresh juice and favored Parsi cuisine, especially dishes like Pomfret Patia. He also enjoyed Dhansak with brown rice and Shamsi Machhi. However, he didn’t consume alcohol and preferred homemade treats over anything store-bought.

When it came to dessert, Ratan Tata was particularly fond of the homemade vanilla ice cream prepared at the bungalow and would only eat this version. He avoided spicy food, leaning instead towards mild, continental dishes.

