Ratan Tata came close to marrying 4 times but a war ruined his best chances

Though he had a distinguished career, Ratan Tata never married. He shared that, despite having several relationships, he never found someone he could call his "wife".

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Ratan Tata came close to marrying 4 times but a war ruined his best chances
    Ratan Tata, a renowned industrialist, businessman, and former chairman of Tata Sons, is widely respected for his philanthropic efforts. Throughout his life and career, he has made a significant impact on people from all walks of life. Despite his success, Tata never took his wealth or influence for granted and is admired by many in the business world, particularly for his leadership that helped Tata Motors achieve key milestones.

    Though he had a distinguished career, Ratan Tata never married. He shared that, despite having several relationships, he never found someone he could call his "wife". At one point, he nearly got married while living in Los Angeles, but the plans changed when he had to return to India to visit his grandmother. It was said that he was supposed to meet the person he intended to marry, but the relationship was affected by external circumstances.

    Tata revealed that during the 1962 India-China war, the relationship ended because his partner’s parents were against her moving to India. This left them with an "almost" marriage that never came to be. He mentioned that while he had other relationships afterward, he never found the right person to settle down with.

    In 2020, Simi Garewal shared a throwback photo of Ratan Tata on Twitter, commenting, "This is exactly how @RNTata2000 was when we first met." In a 2011 interview with The Times of India, Simi spoke about her connection with Tata, saying, "Ratan and I go way back. He is the quintessential gentleman—witty, humble, and impeccable. Money was never his driving force. He feels more comfortable abroad than he does here."

