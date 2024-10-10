Leading businessman and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86 in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. His last rites will be performed with full state honours in Maharashtra, today.

It was 2007, when Ratan Tata took to the skies of Bengaluru in a thrilling experience that many dream to have once-in-a-lifetime. At that time, Tata, 86, was invited by US defence contractor Lockheed Martin to co-pilot an F-16 fighter jet, worth over 400 crores.

Interestingly, Tata held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters. Seizing the opportunity, he took over the controls of the fighter jet under the guidance of a seasoned Lockheed Martin pilot. He described the half-an-hour flight as "nothing short of exciting". He also became the first Indian civilian to achieve the remarkable feat.

In a conversation with NDTV, Ratan Tata shared the fulfilling experience, saying, "You end up feeling very timid. We did a few things when the commander took over and did some roles, and all of it was very exciting. We went down to around 500 ft of the deck and it flew around the topography, and it's just unbelievable because you just climb over a hill and come down, turn on your side or turn over. It's just unbelievable".

Moreover, Lockheed Martin pilot shared his experience of guiding the leading businessman.

"He was absolutely thrilled. The highlight was when we flew at low altitudes-around 500 feet-at 600 knots. You get a real sense of how fast this aircraft can move," he recalled.

Upon landing, Ratan Tata was greeted with a miniature replica of F-16 fighter jet. Almost a decade after this, he signed a groundbreaking agreement with Martin to produce F-16 Block 70 in India.

Tata's last rites will be performed with full state honours in Maharashtra today. The Maharashtra government has also announced a day of mourning to honour him.