Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently left her Instagram followers intrigued with a cryptic post that sparked curiosity and heartfelt discussions. On Friday, the PK actress shared a black-and-white sketch that seemed to convey a deeper, emotional message, leaving fans guessing about its meaning.

The sketch depicted two figures standing in the rain. One appeared to be an older man, while the other, likely younger, held an umbrella over him, shielding him from the downpour. The younger figure, unprotected from the rain himself, seemed to represent a selfless act of care and protection.

Though Anushka Sharma captioned the post with just a simple red heart emoji, it didn’t take long for Instagram users to interpret the sketch. Many fans were quick to connect the image to Ratan Tata, the globally admired Indian industrialist, who passed away recently. One of the most popular interpretations suggested that the figures represented Ratan Tata and his youngest manager, Shantanu Naidu, known for his close bond with the business magnate.

Comments flooded the post, with one user writing, “Ratan Tata and his youngest manager.” Another added, “This picture shows Ratan Tata.” Others praised the deeper meaning behind the image, saying it symbolised kindness and empathy. One comment explained, “This picture represents caring for others, even when it requires personal sacrifice. It’s about selflessness and comfort.”

Many users also reflected on the emotional significance of the post, especially given Ratan Tata’s passing. “Every heart feels heavy with the loss we faced. May he rest in peace,” wrote a fan.

Anushka’s post also prompted a wave of admiration for her sensitivity and thoughtfulness. Several users remarked on the actress’s compassionate nature, with one comment reading, “Anushka is really a pure soul from inside out.”

The post further drew attention to the deep relationship between Ratan Tata and Shantanu Naidu, who considered Tata a mentor and father figure. Naidu, known for his contributions to the Tata Group and his close work with the business icon, held a special place in Tata’s life. Many fans highlighted this bond, with one writing, “For those who don’t know, Ratan Tata was a mentor and father figure to Shantanu Naidu.”