Rat 'attends' meeting and enjoys cake, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Screengrab

New Delhi: A video involving a rat is the latest inclusion to the list of clips that have left netizens surprised and delighted. The video, which is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, shows a rat slyly feasting on a slice of cake in a meeting. Yes you heard it right. The clip was shared by user named Arif Khawaja on Twitter and it has garnered more than 44.3k views.

Rat in the meeting... pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ — Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

The viral video video opens with a group of people engaged in a meeting discussion. When the camera is zoomed in, a rat can be seen devouring a slice of cake that was left on the table for the guest. And no, we're not joking. "Rat in the meeting," Arif Khawaja captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 77.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 1.6 million likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My rat has her own cake and party hahahaaha,” posted an Instagram user. “And didn’t learn a damn thing from this rat, 100% will do it in some party,” joked another. “This is so so hilarious,” commented a third. “Perfectly summed up having rats around you in one video LOL,” wrote a fourth.