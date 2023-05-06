Rashid Khan plays gully cricket with fans in Gandhinagar, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Everyone wants to witness their favourite cricketers play live, especially in a country like India, where cricket is a religion. In a single instance, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was seen playing with some cricket fans in India. Rashid Khan was spotted playing gully cricket with locals on the streets of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the talented all-rounder is currently playing for the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Mufaddal Vohra, a Twitter user, shared the now-viral video. Rashid Khan can be seen playing gully cricket in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the 26-second video. He was batting while people cheered and took flicks of him.

"Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters of the game!" reads the video caption. The video has already received over 2 lakh views. In the comments section, social media users described Rashid as humble.

Rashid Khan gets his first hat-trick in the IPL 2023

Rashid has been crucial for Hardik Pandya's team thus far this season. In nine matches, the 24-year-old has taken 15 wickets for GT. Rashid took the first hat-trick in the IPL 2023 during GT's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 9.

During KKR's innings, he dismissed all-rounders Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur in three consecutive deliveries. It was the 22nd hat trick in IPL history, and Rashid became the 19th bowler overall to accomplish the feat.