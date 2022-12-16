Rare white lion cub roams with its mother in the wild, viral video wows internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Big cat videos and photographs shared online frequently awe wildlife enthusiasts. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a similar video of a rare white lion cub taking a stroll with its mother in the wild on Thursday. The amazing short clip has gone crazy viral on the internet with over 25k views.

It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild.

The viral video shows a little white lion cub accompanied by its mother moving in the forest seemingly at daytime. The cautious lioness patiently waits for her young ones before moving forward after pausing briefly to check on them. The viral video captures very cute moments between the lioness and its baby. Lions are synonymous with ferocity but this clip is sure to melt your heart.

“Here is a white lion cub for you…It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild. VC: In the clip,” Nanda wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging site.

Of course, internet users adored the video. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. "Wonderful to see! Hope they remain safe and happy. Please do not disclose the location if it’s in India!" a user wrote. Another user said, "Regards to you sir.... thank you so much for sharing such a wonderful video....a life time view."

Nanda previously shared a video of a black tiger cub roaming free in the wild, protected by its mother. A hidden camera appears to have captured the video at night. A small black tiger cub moves closer to the camera in the rare footage, while its mother follows. Initially, the two can be seen approaching the camera. However, moments later, they walk out of the frame. Take a look here: