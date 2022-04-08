Rare white Kangaroo spotted in Australia, check out these PICS

When an Australian woman saw a white kangaroo in outback Queensland, she couldn't believe her eyes. Sarah Kinnon, a native of Nogo Station, observed the kangaroo and managed to capture a few photos of the exceptional animal. The pictures of this rare animal went viral as white kangaroos are exceptionally rare and only appear once every 50,000 to 100,000 people.

“I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo,” she told to a well-known media group. She added, “It was pretty incredible to see it, if you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that’s how white it was. It blew me away really.”

“It was all a bit rushed really, we didn’t see him for long. I just chucked my daughter to my husband, got my camera and that’s about all I had time for,” she also said.

A Facebook page named Outback Pioneers shared the pictures with the caption that read, “Have you ever come across an ALBINO KANGAROO in the bush? Yesterday, Sarah Kinnon came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. We’re so lucky Sarah captured a couple of quick pics before he bounded off across the paddock. So let us know if you’ve come across an albino roo out in the bush.”

Since then, the post has been shared over 2,000 times and has received over 800 comments. And several people have expressed their comments, as one wrote, "Wow Sarah, so great you got pics"