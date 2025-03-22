Their wedding was a big celebration with the entire Kapoor family present, including Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor.

An old wedding video of Randhir Kapoor and Babita has taken social media by storm, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into Bollywood’s golden era. The footage from 1971 showcases their grand wedding, attended by some of the biggest stars of the time.

Randhir Kapoor, known as Dabboo in his family, was a popular actor at the time, and Babita was also a top actress. Their wedding was a big celebration with the entire Kapoor family present, including Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. In the video, Randhir is seen wearing a floral sehra while his father, Raj Kapoor, leads him to the ceremony. Before the rituals, he took the blessings of his grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor. His uncle, Shammi Kapoor, was also by his side. The Kapoor family enjoyed all the wedding traditions, from the sehrabandi ceremony to the main wedding rituals. After the pheras, Randhir and Babita touched the feet of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor to seek their blessings.

Many Bollywood stars attended the wedding, making it even more special. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Jeetendra, Rekha, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Yogita Bali, Mehmood, Dharmendra, Nutan, Rajendra Kumar, and Dev Anand were present. Sanjeev Kumar, another big star of that time, was also seen enjoying the celebrations with Jeetendra.

Babita left the film industry after marrying Randhir Kapoor, but their daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, broke family tradition and became successful Bollywood actresses.

