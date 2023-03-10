Search icon
Unbelievable but true! Unborn twin found in one-year-old baby's brain in China, photo stuns internet

The twin's developing foetus was discovered by doctors in Shanghai inside the host child's developing brain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Unbelievable but true! Unborn twin found in one-year-old baby's brain in China, photo stuns internet (Photo: Neurology journal/Twitter)

There are so many interesting and rare twin birth cases, recently yet another intriguing example has come to light. According to a new study, doctors in China discovered an "unborn twin" in the brain of a one-year-old kid. According to the study that was released in the December issue of Neurology journal, the youngster was admitted after exhibiting motor function issues and having a larger head.

The twin's developing foetus was discovered by doctors in Shanghai inside the host child's developing brain. A 1-year-old child with motor impairment and an increased head size had an intraventricular fetus-in-fetus, a defective monochorionic diamniotic twin, according to the study.

What is fetus-in-fetu?

According to the Miami Herald, fetus-in-fetu, sometimes known as a parasitic twin, happens when twins conjoin in gestation but only one continues to develop. The report also stated that genomic sequencing revealed the foetus to be the child's twin.

The collection of proliferating cells created by a fertilised egg, known as the blastocyst, fails to properly split during the very early stages of twin pregnancy, which is why fetus-in-fetu situations like this happen, according to an article in IFL Science. One of the early embryos consequently engulfs the other.

It fails to develop while being surrounded by the other twin's cells that are reproducing but continue to be "alive" since it is receiving blood supply. "The conjoined components develop into the forebrain of the host foetus and enclose the other embryo during neural plate folding," the report stated.

Is this unusual or common?

Even though these cases are rare, they have been discovered in the past. Doctors in Ranchi, India's Jharkhand state, extracted eight embryos from a 21-day-old newborn girl's stomach in November. The foetuses, according to the doctors, ranged in size from 3 to 5 cm and were located inside an abdominal cyst.

