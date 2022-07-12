Rare sighting: Ireland student captures whale giving birth at sea in South Africa

Photo: Twitter/@cynthia_barile

From June to November, southern right whales are the main attraction for whale watchers in South Africa. The majority of sightings occur between July and October. Two whale research students observed a rare sighting of a southern right whale giving birth to a healthy calf while on a whale-watching tour off the coast of South Africa.

days from submitting my PhD I became the probablyco-first whale researcher to WITNESS THE BIRTH of a SOUTHERN RIGHT WHALE as morgane_pommier and I took a break from work to go whale watching with LimuLehm hanks ISEC_stats_ecol, you made me come here pic.twitter.comQ1A2jkCiXe ynthiabarile cynthiabarile July 5, 2022

Cynthia Barile, a PhD student from Galway, Ireland, and a colleague were on their way to a meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, when they witnessed the extraordinary event. The two students are whale researchers, so they were ecstatic about what they had witnessed.

On social media, Barile posted photographs of the mother and her calf. The post has received over 2,000 likes thus far. People were amazed to witness such a beautiful incident, one user said, "What an event to witness! You are so very lucky! Congrats and good luck in you career! Thank you for sharing!". Another wrote, "This is so lovely - thank you for sharing the moments after".

