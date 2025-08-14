Twitter
VIRAL

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

A rare purple carb has been spotted in Thailand, which is named after Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, and is commonly called "Princess" or "Sirindhorn". Check here to know when it was first spotted

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

TRENDING NOW

A rare crab species found in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park has amazed the world with its bright purple color. Officials described it as a "precious gift from nature," noting that this type is very rare.

The department shared several photos of the unusual-looking crabs. According to the translated Facebook post, park rangers discovered and photographed the crabs, as per mentioned by Hindustn Times.

“Officials captured the last glimpse of a 'King Crab,' also known as the "Sirindhorn Crab," a rare waterfall crab species. This crab, displaying its stunning white and purple colours, was a precious gift from nature,” read a part of the share.

The park's social media post read, "The discovery of the king crab not only signifies the finding of a rare animal but also highlights the health of the ecosystem in Kaeng Krachan National Park, a World Heritage Site known for its amazing biodiversity. The survival of this protected wildlife shows the excellent condition of the forest's environment."

The crab, named after Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, is commonly called "Princess" or "Sirindhorn".

A Popular Science report indicates that the crab species is part of the panda crab family. These crabs are typically known for their white and black patterns. The purple crabs are an uncommon variation of this species.

When this crab was first spotted?

Some reports say the crab was first documented in 1986 at Ngao Waterfall National Park, while others suggest it was earlier. Although there isn't much information about panda crabs, even less is known about the purple versions.

"The specific violet color may have evolved by chance, and doesn't necessarily have a specific function or reason beyond being a general visual signal for recognition," Hendrik Freitag of Senckenberg Museum of Zoology noted in a study, according to a 2012 National Geographic report.

Social media reaction

The photos shared on the Thai Park's social media have generated excitement. While some social media users described the crabs as beautiful, others expressed disbelief that the crabs were real.

One user write, "This is beautiful!!"

Another said, "The rainbow has reached the animal kingdom now."

While a user also requested not to eat them all. "Don’t eat them yall!"

