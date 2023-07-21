Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters, viral video amazes internet

Headlines

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeViral

Viral

Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters, viral video amazes internet

Describing the moment, Gustin recalled noticing something unusual just beneath the water's surface as he was navigating the area. To his delight, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to record the rare sight.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Last week, a rare pink dolphin made a captivating appearance in the waters of Louisiana. The extraordinary event was documented by Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman of over 20 years, as reported by CBS News. To his amazement, not one, but two pink dolphins were spotted in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico on July 12. Gustin shared the video of this unique encounter on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

Despite being familiar with dolphin sightings in the area, Gustin expressed how this particular experience caught him completely off guard. He compared it to some of his most remarkable wildlife encounters, including witnessing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, an event that left a lasting impression on him.

Describing the moment, Gustin recalled noticing something unusual just beneath the water's surface as he was navigating the area. To his delight, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to record the rare sight.

Gustin's video captured a brief glimpse of one of the pink dolphins as it surfaced before gracefully diving back into the water. Reflecting on the rarity of the sighting, he remarked that despite his frequent fishing expeditions in the region, such an event was a stroke of extraordinary luck. Even long-time residents of the area have not witnessed anything quite like it.

The uniqueness of the pink dolphin's coloration raised questions about its species. While there is a known species called the pink river dolphin found in South America's freshwater river basins, it was unlikely to be the one encountered by Gustin. The most probable candidates were bottlenose dolphins, typically seen with a gray coloration, common in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are exceedingly rare and are often associated with albinism, according to the Blue World Institute. Tragically, these fascinating creatures can attract human attention, leading to unfortunate situations where they may be captured and held in captivity.

The dolphin Gustin encountered might have been identified as 'Pinky', a renowned dolphin from southern Louisiana, as reported by USA Today. Pinky, first sighted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, shares characteristics of an albino dolphin, with reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to the lack of pigment.

Pinky has gained a substantial following on Facebook, where people share their encounters with her, making her a beloved and celebrated figure among those who have been fortunate enough to witness her presence.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani get Ranveer Singh’s ‘respect’ in event of their Rs 918000 crore firm's partner brand

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE