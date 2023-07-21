Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters, viral video amazes internet

Describing the moment, Gustin recalled noticing something unusual just beneath the water's surface as he was navigating the area. To his delight, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to record the rare sight.

New Delhi: Last week, a rare pink dolphin made a captivating appearance in the waters of Louisiana. The extraordinary event was documented by Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman of over 20 years, as reported by CBS News. To his amazement, not one, but two pink dolphins were spotted in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico on July 12. Gustin shared the video of this unique encounter on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

Despite being familiar with dolphin sightings in the area, Gustin expressed how this particular experience caught him completely off guard. He compared it to some of his most remarkable wildlife encounters, including witnessing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, an event that left a lasting impression on him.

Describing the moment, Gustin recalled noticing something unusual just beneath the water's surface as he was navigating the area. To his delight, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to record the rare sight.

Gustin's video captured a brief glimpse of one of the pink dolphins as it surfaced before gracefully diving back into the water. Reflecting on the rarity of the sighting, he remarked that despite his frequent fishing expeditions in the region, such an event was a stroke of extraordinary luck. Even long-time residents of the area have not witnessed anything quite like it.

The uniqueness of the pink dolphin's coloration raised questions about its species. While there is a known species called the pink river dolphin found in South America's freshwater river basins, it was unlikely to be the one encountered by Gustin. The most probable candidates were bottlenose dolphins, typically seen with a gray coloration, common in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are exceedingly rare and are often associated with albinism, according to the Blue World Institute. Tragically, these fascinating creatures can attract human attention, leading to unfortunate situations where they may be captured and held in captivity.

The dolphin Gustin encountered might have been identified as 'Pinky', a renowned dolphin from southern Louisiana, as reported by USA Today. Pinky, first sighted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, shares characteristics of an albino dolphin, with reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to the lack of pigment.

Pinky has gained a substantial following on Facebook, where people share their encounters with her, making her a beloved and celebrated figure among those who have been fortunate enough to witness her presence.