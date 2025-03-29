People from different parts of the world shared breathtaking images of the eclipse.

The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 happened on March 29, exciting people around the world. Many were eager to see the "devil’s horns" eclipse, a rare and stunning sight.

NASA said the eclipse was visible in Europe, Northwestern Africa, Greenland, Iceland, parts of the northeastern US, and eastern Canada. In the US, it started at 4:50 AM EDT, peaked at 6:47 AM, and ended at 8:43 AM. In New York, people saw it from 6:35 AM to 7:12 AM, while in Pennsylvania, it was visible from 6:46 AM to 7:08 AM. In New Jersey, the eclipse lasted from 6:43 AM to 7:06 AM, and in Virginia, it was seen from 6:50 AM to 7:03 AM.

In Europe, the eclipse began at 10 AM GMT, peaked at 11:03 AM, and ended by 12 PM GMT. The UK saw it at 10:07 AM GMT, according to timeanddate.com. The last place to witness the eclipse was Siberia, where it happened between 8:50 AM GMT and 12:43 AM GMT.

The Weather Channel said Quebec, Canada, had the clearest view, with 93.1% of the Sun covered by the Moon.

Stunning eclipse images

People from different parts of the world shared breathtaking images of the eclipse. The sky turned into a magical sight, with the Moon partially covering the Sun, creating unique shapes. Many astronomy lovers captured and shared these moments, making the event even more special.

Solar Eclipses in 2025

The March 29 partial solar eclipse was the first of the year. The next one is expected on September 21. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight and creating a beautiful sight in the sky.

