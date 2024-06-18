Rare night-glowing mushroom discovered in Kerala's forests, details here

Scientists have discovered Filoboletus manipularis, a rare bioluminescent mushroom emitting green light, in Kasaragod, Kerala's dense forests during a micro-fungal survey.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unearthed a rare bioluminescent mushroom deep within the dense forests of Kasaragod, Kerala. Known as Filoboletus manipularis, this remarkable fungus emits a vibrant green glow that illuminates the forest floor during the night—a spectacle that has mesmerized researchers.

The find came to light during a comprehensive micro-fungal survey conducted in the Ranipuram forest, renowned for its ecological richness. Led by a team from the Kasaragod division of the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department in collaboration with the Mushrooms of India Community, the survey aimed to catalog the region's fungal diversity. Among the over 50 mushroom species identified, Filoboletus manipularis stood out for its luminescent properties.

Bioluminescence in these mushrooms is attributed to a chemical reaction involving luciferin and luciferase, substances that produce light when combined with oxygen. This natural glow is believed to attract insects, facilitating the dispersal of spores and contributing to the fungi's reproductive cycle.

Despite its enchanting appearance, scientists caution against consuming Filoboletus manipularis due to potential toxicity risks. The chemicals responsible for bioluminescence could pose health hazards to humans, underscoring the importance of scientific vigilance and responsible exploration.

The discovery underscores Kasaragod's status as a hotspot of fungal biodiversity, prompting calls for further exploration and study. Experts like botany authority Dilip Kumar Rai have emphasized the significance of such findings, highlighting how they illuminate the intricate relationships within forest ecosystems.

Dr. Jinu Muraleedharan, leading the research team, advocates for continued expeditions to delve deeper into the fungal diversity of Kasaragod. With its lush tropical environment and abundant organic matter, the Ranipuram forest provides an ideal habitat for Filoboletus manipularis and potentially countless other undiscovered species.

As research progresses, scientists hope that insights gained from these luminous mushrooms will not only deepen our understanding of local biodiversity but also inspire conservation efforts to preserve these natural wonders for future generations.