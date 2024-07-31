Rare first edition of Indian Constitution auctioned, sold for record price of Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeViral

Viral

Rare first edition of Indian Constitution auctioned, sold for record price of Rs...

A rare first edition of India's Constitution was sold at auction for ₹48 lakh, its highest price to date.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Rare first edition of Indian Constitution auctioned, sold for record price of Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant moment for collectors and historians alike, a rare first edition of the Constitution of India was recently sold at an auction for an impressive ₹48 lakh, marking the highest price ever fetched for this document. The Times of India reported on this remarkable sale, which underscores the deep historical and emotional value of this iconic text.

This particular edition is one of only 1,000 copies printed by the Survey of India in Dehradun, commissioned by the central government in 1950. Beyond its role as a foundational legal document, this edition of the Constitution is a tangible piece of India's history, featuring the printed signatures of its framers, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

The original blueprint of the Constitution, from which this edition was printed, is preserved with the utmost care in a helium-filled case within the library of the Indian Parliament. This blueprint bears the handprints of all 284 members of the 1946 Constituent Assembly, along with the Hindi signature of Kamla Chaudhary and the English signature of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The document is also adorned with calligraphy by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, who meticulously inscribed the text over six months, from November 1949 to April 1950. Raizada was compensated ₹4,000 for his work, which was done on handmade Millbourne Loan paper. The pages were later decorated and illuminated by the renowned artist Nandalal Bose and his team from Shantiniketan's Kala Bhavan, following guidance from Nehru himself, who suggested the use of real gold spray on the margins.

Bose also created 22 illustrations, each marking the beginning of different parts of the Constitution. These illustrations, rendered in the miniature style, depict various periods of Indian history and art. For his contributions, Bose was paid ₹21,000, reflecting the immense value of his work in capturing the spirit of India within the 221-page document.

This rare copy was part of a three-day online auction conducted by Saffronart from July 24 to 26. The auction showcased antiques representing centuries of Indian history, art, literature, and more. Minal Vazirani, co-founder of Saffronart, emphasized the emotional significance of including the Constitution in the auction, noting its profound resonance as a symbol of independent India and the values it embodies.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement