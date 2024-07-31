Rare first edition of Indian Constitution auctioned, sold for record price of Rs...

A rare first edition of India's Constitution was sold at auction for ₹48 lakh, its highest price to date.

In a significant moment for collectors and historians alike, a rare first edition of the Constitution of India was recently sold at an auction for an impressive ₹48 lakh, marking the highest price ever fetched for this document. The Times of India reported on this remarkable sale, which underscores the deep historical and emotional value of this iconic text.

This particular edition is one of only 1,000 copies printed by the Survey of India in Dehradun, commissioned by the central government in 1950. Beyond its role as a foundational legal document, this edition of the Constitution is a tangible piece of India's history, featuring the printed signatures of its framers, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

The original blueprint of the Constitution, from which this edition was printed, is preserved with the utmost care in a helium-filled case within the library of the Indian Parliament. This blueprint bears the handprints of all 284 members of the 1946 Constituent Assembly, along with the Hindi signature of Kamla Chaudhary and the English signature of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The document is also adorned with calligraphy by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, who meticulously inscribed the text over six months, from November 1949 to April 1950. Raizada was compensated ₹4,000 for his work, which was done on handmade Millbourne Loan paper. The pages were later decorated and illuminated by the renowned artist Nandalal Bose and his team from Shantiniketan's Kala Bhavan, following guidance from Nehru himself, who suggested the use of real gold spray on the margins.

Bose also created 22 illustrations, each marking the beginning of different parts of the Constitution. These illustrations, rendered in the miniature style, depict various periods of Indian history and art. For his contributions, Bose was paid ₹21,000, reflecting the immense value of his work in capturing the spirit of India within the 221-page document.

This rare copy was part of a three-day online auction conducted by Saffronart from July 24 to 26. The auction showcased antiques representing centuries of Indian history, art, literature, and more. Minal Vazirani, co-founder of Saffronart, emphasized the emotional significance of including the Constitution in the auction, noting its profound resonance as a symbol of independent India and the values it embodies.