A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, bought for only 10 pounds over 30 years ago, was auctioned on Wednesday for approximately Rs 38 lakh. In 1997, Christine McCulloch purchased the book for her son Adam from a bookshop in Stratford-upon-Avon, unaware of its future worth. The memorabilia was auctioned in Lichfield, Staffordshire, and with the addition of a premium, the final bid reached £45,000, or around Rs 48 lakh, according to the BBC.

Hansons Auctioneers reports that during the initial print run in 1997, only 500 hardback copies of the book were produced. Estimates suggested its value was between 30,000 pounds (approximately Rs 32 lakh) and 50,000 pounds (around Rs 53 lakh).

According to Adam McCulloch from Tansley, Derbyshire, the copy had been stored in a cupboard under the stairs of his family’s previous home in Chesterfield. It wasn’t until the family read about the sales of first editions during the 2020 lockdown that they discovered its potential worth. “Once we got it verified it was a bit of a pinch yourself moment," he said as quoted by BBC.

Christine McCulloch shared her experience of buying the book in 1997, saying, “We went in [the bookshop], bought it for 10 pounds. Adam really loved the book and it started this sort of fascination, as with so many children all over the world now."

Adam McCulloch felt that the time had come to sell the book so others could enjoy it as well. “In some ways, I think having that bit of a story around it, some tea stains there and a folded-over corner here where someone’s enjoyed reading it – I think that adds to the magic," he added.

