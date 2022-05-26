Rare fetus in fetu case recorded in Motihari, child develops inside stomach of 40-day-old baby

File photo

A very strange and rare medical anomaly was detected in the Motihari city of Bihar, where a fetus was being developed inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. This rare phenomenon is called fetus in fetu, and the incident left everyone in the hospital shocked.

A 40-day-old infant was admitted to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment after the baby was experiencing discomfort. The child was admitted to the hospital with a bloated pelvis, due to which the baby was not urinating properly.

To examine the issue with the child, the doctor ran several exams and tests, and the results of the medical tests left the doctors in shock. The reason behind the bloating of the child’s pelvis was that another child was developed inside its stomach.

This rare condition is called ‘fetus in fetu’, where during the development of a child inside the mother’s womb, another embryo is developed inside the baby. The presence of another child inside the baby’s stomach is extremely rare, according to the doctors.

According to the doctors at the Rahmania Medical Center, the case of fetus in fetu (FIF) is extremely rare and only occurs in 5 out of 10 lakh patients. Though the condition is rare, the condition of the infant can deteriorate if not treated immediately.

The 40-day-old child, who was admitted with a bloated pelvis, was immediately operated upon and the embryo inside its stomach was removed. The unique child, after the operation, is fine, according to the hospital staff.

As per medical experts, the fetus in fetu case can happen to anyone and is completely random. It is a condition in which a malformed and parasitic fetus is located in the body of its twin. The anomaly was first defined in the early nineteenth century by Meckel.

READ | Bizarre! Japanese man pays whopping Rs 12 lakh to turn into a dog, watch viral transformation video