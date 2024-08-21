Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

HomeViral

Viral

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

A rare encounter between a tiger and a cobra in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, captured on video, has gone viral. The footage shows the tiger cautiously retreating as the cobra flares its hood, leading to widespread fascination among nature enthusiasts.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:57 AM IST

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the wild, the tiger is renowned as one of the most formidable predators on the planet. But what happens when this powerful creature comes face to face with a cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the animal kingdom? A rare and intense encounter between these two apex species was recently witnessed by tourists during a jungle safari in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The footage of this remarkable face-off was initially shared on X by an account called "Nature is Amazing," under the title "Tiger vs Cobra." The video quickly gained traction after being reshared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, who added the caption, "Interaction of a Cobra and a Young Tiger. Interesting to watch."

The video begins with a young tiger standing in the middle of a muddy creek, seemingly preparing to cross the stream. Suddenly, a cobra emerges, slithering through the water. The tiger freezes, clearly startled by the sight of the snake. 

Sensing danger, the cobra turns towards the tiger, flaring its hood in a warning display. The tiger, rather than attacking or retreating outright, cautiously steps back, maintaining a safe distance from the venomous reptile. 

This rare encounter has captivated nature enthusiasts online, who found the interaction between the tiger and the cobra both fascinating and educational. One viewer marveled at how animals instinctively recognize danger, sharing, "I’m always amazed how animals recognise danger. Living in Thailand, even our dog knows when to leave certain bugs and other critters alone." Another user speculated that the tiger might have been confused about how to handle the situation, opting for "discretion over valour."

A particularly thoughtful comment highlighted the life lesson in the video: "A life lesson to all those claiming to be Tigers and Lions, that one needs to step back at times and not just pounce on everything. Life is a blessing and living is an art. Manoeuvre it in style."

Since being shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, the video has garnered over 40,000 views on X, drawing widespread attention to this extraordinary encounter in the wild.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement