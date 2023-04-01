Search icon
Rare black fallow deer spotted at Poland's Baryczy valley mesmerizes internet, video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

New Delhi: Wildlife can be truly spectacular in many ways, particularly when you come across animals that are challenging to find. That is why, when Twitter user @Gabriele_Corno posted a video of a rare black fallow deer seen spotted at Poland's Baryczy valley, it went viral in no time. The video has garnered more than 124,000 views and after watching the short yet captivating clip netizens are simply delighted.

In the now-viral clip, a beautiful black fallow deer was spotted strolling in a forest. The rare color of the species will surely mesmerize you, just like us. As per the caption, the black deer was captured at Poland's Baryczy valley and the sight of it is just too good to miss out on.

After being posted online on March 31, the clip amassed more than 124k views. Netizens were simply impressed and delighted at the sight of the rare black deer.

An individual in the post's comments section said, "In fact, the color of the fallow deer changes depending on the time of year. In summer, it is reddish-brown with white spots on the upper side and the tip of the tail. The underside and legs are lighter in color. In winter, the head, neck and ears are colored dark brown, black...." Another person added, "Its stance, step, walk & stretch spells absolute grace! Such creatures must've been specially designed by the Creator" "The beauty of Nature. For all to see. Simply glorious. " added a third.

