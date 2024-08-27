Twitter
Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

It was gifted by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak to the company’s first applications engineer.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...
Photo: X / RRAuction
Apple is known for its premium products. The tech giant has evolved with new technology since its inception. Best known for its consumer electronics, software, and services, one of its old machines still managed to get Rs 2.6 crore. Apple-1 computer, one of the first personal computers, was sold by the tech giant for USD 315,914 (Rs 2.6 crore approx) in an auction. The auction was recently organised by an auction house based in Boston, US.

It was gifted by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak to the company’s first applications engineer, Dana Redington. Reports suggest Steve Jobs was about to throw away the computer board along with other items when moving offices back in 1978.

The computer board built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak was restored to full working condition and gifted to Redington. This board comes from the collection of early Apple employee Dana Redington, who has owned it since early 1978,” said RR Auction, the company that auctioned the piece of tech. Prior to the auction, this board was ‘undiscovered’ to the Apple collecting community and has never been offered for sale.
 
Last year, a handwritten ad by Steve Jobs was sold for approx Rs 1.4 crore. The original handwritten advertisement is for the Apple-1 Computer, penned entirely by Jobs himself.

READ | Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if... 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
