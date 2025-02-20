Mehra said he wanted to thank Vikas but couldn’t contact him since they hadn’t called him before the ride.

A Rapido driver named Vikas has won praise online after helping a pregnant woman give birth inside his cab. He was taking the woman and her husband to the hospital when she went into labour. Seeing the situation, he stepped in to help with the delivery and later took them safely to the hospital.

The story was shared on Reddit by Rohan Mehra, who had booked the ride for his cook and his pregnant wife. He said the woman was in severe pain and gave birth before reaching the hospital. Vikas helped with the delivery and then dropped them at the hospital without asking for extra money.

Mehra said he wanted to thank Vikas but couldn’t contact him since they hadn’t called him before the ride. He requested Rapido to help find the driver and shared a screenshot of the ride details. The cab was booked on February 19 at 11 PM from Dundahera, Surya Vihar in Sector 21, Gurugram, to Vikas Nagar in Sector 10, Gurugram.

People on social media praised Vikas for his kindness. One user wrote, “The kind of Vikas we need,” while another commented, “God bless the driver.” Many others said he deserved to be rewarded.

