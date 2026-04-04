Ranveer Singh spotted at NMACC anniversary after Dhurandhar 2 massive success; dances to 'gallan goodiyaan'; netizens say, 'Still the same energy'

Ranveer Singh wowed fans at the NMACC 3rd anniversary with a high-energy performance of Gallan Goodiyan, sharing the stage with Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan.

After Dhurandhar's massive success recently, actor Ranveer Singh made a dazzling appearance at the 3rd anniversary celebration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai on April 3. Fans like his fashion and they also feel thrilled to see the actor in action, enjoying himself just weeks after the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.

Ranveer's dance video goes viral:

Ranveer took the stage alongside singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan for a lively rendition of the popular song Gallan Goodiyan during the event. He created a surprise movement for everyone and jumped onto the stage mid-song, matching the rhythm with his high-energy moves. The auditorium erupted as the audience cheered and grooved along, completely immersed in the electrifying atmosphere.

Netizens react:

Fans flooded social media with praise for Ranveer Singh’s performance at the NMACC anniversary. Many commented on his trademark energy, writing, 'Still the same energy', and expressing admiration after Dhurandhar, saying, 'Big fan of Ranveerrrr after watching Dhurandhar'. Others celebrated his passion for the craft, noting, 'The Man was mocked for showing his love for his Art is now held so HIGH for the same energy! Love you Ranveer!' Some even suggested, 'Somebody should announce him as the first superstar of this generation', reflecting widespread appreciation for his talent and dedication.

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Star-studded celebration:

The NMACC anniversary was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Neetu Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in attendance. Their presence added extra glamour to the event, highlighting the cultural significance and scale of NMACC.