YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia AKA Beer Biceps, faced backlash for making objectionable comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The controversy led to two FIRs being filed against Allahbadia and Raina, one in Assam and the other in Mumbai.

Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread outrage with a provocative question on his show, asking a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join in once and stop it forever?" The remark drew intense public backlash, resulting in a formal complaint and police action. Here are the latest developments in the ongoing row:

Raghu Ram, actor and TV personality, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department for questioning. He stated that the responsibility for editing objectionable content rested with Samay Raina and his production team. Raghu Ram also acknowledged using abusive language on the show and expressed remorse for his involvement in the offensive conversation. Ranveer Allahbadia issued a fresh statement amid ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. He said that he has been receiving death threats and people are invading his mother's clinic. "I am feeling scared... But, I am not running away," the podcaster said. He expressed his fear but stated that he has faith in the Indian police and judicial system to address the situation. Comedian Samay Raina has been given an extension by the Mumbai Police to appear for questioning in connection with the controversy. Raina's lawyer had requested more time since Raina is currently in the United States, and the police have granted him time until March 10 to appear. On the other hand, Ranveer Allahbadia's request to record his statement at his residence was denied by the Khar police ¹. The Mumbai Police have been investigating the case, and have already recorded statements from eight individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani. Ranveer Allahbadia has gone incommunicado amidst the controversy, according to an unidentified police official, the Khar police have been unable to reach Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off. Furthermore, teams from both Mumbai and Assam Police visited his residence, only to find it locked. While people are opposing Ranveer, some celebs have supported him. This includes names like Rakhi Sawant, Uofi Javed and Bharti Singh. Most Recently, TV actor Aamir Ali has also supported him and said that he has made a mistake but will you kill him? Gaurav Taneja, a pilot-turned-content creator, defended Ranveer saying he's being targeted because he's an easier target than Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Taneja also acknowledged that Allahbadia's and Apoorva Makhija's comments on the show were inappropriate.

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued summons to at least 50 individuals, including participants of the show, to record their statements in connection with the case. Recently, actor and TV personality Raghu Ram, who was a judge on Samay Raina's show, appeared before the agency to record his statement.