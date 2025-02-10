YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash for an inappropriate joke on India’s Got Latent, and issues apology as NHRC urges YouTube to remove the episode.

Comedian Samay Raina is no stranger to controversy, having faced backlash last year for his comments about Kusha Kapila’s marriage and divorce during a roast show. However, his latest YouTube series, India’s Got Latent, has now landed in even bigger trouble. The show sparked massive outrage after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark during an episode, leading to widespread criticism and formal complaints.

During a conversation with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer, who runs the popular YouTube channel BeerBiceps, asked a controversial question:

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?"

The clip of this exchange quickly went viral, with people calling it tasteless and offensive. As criticism poured in, the matter reached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who acknowledged the controversy. While he admitted that he hadn’t watched the clip, he cautioned against the misuse of free speech.

Ranveer Allahbadia Issues an Apology

Following the backlash, Ranveer publicly apologized on Monday, admitting that his comment was inappropriate. He stated, “My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m sorry.”

However, the controversy didn’t end there. Social media users soon discovered that the offensive joke wasn’t even his own. It was reportedly taken from a Truth or Drink video by comedians Sammy Walsh and Alan Fang, which was posted on their YouTube channel OG Crew just two weeks ago. The video has already garnered over three million views. The fact that Ranveer had copied the joke without credit only worsened the backlash.

Ranveer Allahbadia was aware of what he was going to say- it was a well prepared skit copied from an English show! It was not an accident or a slip of tongue!

Don’t accept his apology because it was not a mistake! Watch! #Beerbiceps pic.twitter.com/b1rj2bHOn5 — Mini (@perfectminz) February 10, 2025

NHRC Takes Notice, Calls for Removal of Episode

Amid the growing criticism, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wrote a letter to YouTube, urging the platform to take urgent action. The commission stated that it had taken “cognisance” of the matter and asked YouTube to remove the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent.

As of now, the makers of the show and its judges have not responded to the controversy. However, with formal complaints being filed and the outrage continuing online, this issue is far from over.